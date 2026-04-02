IPL 2024: DDCA Preps Arun Jaitley Stadium For DC Vs MI Showdown

Ahead of the first Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma spoke on the work put into various facilities and the field in preparation for the match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). DC, after securing a nervy six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow, will play their first home game against five-time champions MI at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Stadium and Ground Preparations

Speaking to ANI ahead of the match about the preparations being done, Ashok said, "Our maximum preparation was done during the T20 World Cup. The IPL branding, decorations etc has also been put up. We have also worked on preparing the washrooms, media boxes, and with cleaning. We are also doing a lot of preparations for the ground itself, so that people get to see high scoring, good matches."

Focus on the Wicket

On the wicket, he said, "The wicket has been prepared well, have been working on it as well. It has also rained, so the field looks lush green. Rest, it is dependent on the teams who will be playing."

Hopes for Delhi Capitals

Speaking on DC's winning start of the tournament, he said, "It is good that we won the first match. I hope as DDCA secretary that Delhi will do something good this time."

After DC opted to bowl first, DC bundled out LSG for 141 runs in 18.4 overs, with Abdul Samad (36 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six) and Mitchell Marsh (35 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes) posting important knocks. Lungi Ngidi (3/27) and T Natrajan (3/29) were exceptional with the ball for DC. DC was down 26/4 at one point, but knocks from Sameer Rizwi (70* in 47 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (39* in 32 balls, with three fours and a six) took DC home with a brilliant 119-run stand. (ANI)

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