Trump Targets Starmer Over War Support After Macron Jibe - 'By Then, War Might Be Over'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump openly mocked Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a White House lunch, as per a Daily Mail report, escalating tensions between the United States and the United Kingdom over the ongoing conflict in Iran. The US President reportedly impersonated Starmer in a derisive tone, portraying him as indecisive and unwilling to commit British military support.

“I asked him, can you send your two, old, broken down aircraft carriers?” Trump reportedly told attendees. He then mimicked Starmer in what he described as a weak voice:“No, no, no, I have to ask my team. My team has to meet, we're meeting next week.”

Trump added angrily,“By that point, the war might be over.”

Dispute over military support

The disagreement centers on US efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route that has been closed since the conflict began on February 28. The waterway is responsible for transporting around 20 percent of the world's oil, and its closure has already triggered rising fuel prices and fears of a major global energy shock.

Trump has reportedly been frustrated for weeks with Starmer's reluctance to allow US aircraft to use British bases for operations over Iran. Although the UK has since permitted limited access, it has stopped short of deploying troops or naval forces to the region.

Speaking earlier in the week, Starmer reaffirmed his position:“This is not our war. We will not be drawn into the conflict.”

Diplomatic efforts over military action

Instead of military involvement, Starmer has pursued a diplomatic route. On Thursday, he convened a meeting of 35 nations aimed at de-escalating the crisis and finding a pathway to peace.

He also noted that the UK had signed a joint statement expressing willingness to“contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.” Several countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the Netherlands, have supported this approach.

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Trump also took aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, who has similarly declined to send warships to the region. In a controversial remark, Trump said Macron was“still recovering from the right to the jaw” and claimed his wife“treats him extremely badly.”

The comment appeared to reference a widely circulated video from a previous overseas visit that showed a brief interaction between Macron and his wife before disembarking from an aircraft.

Macron dismissed Trump's remarks, responding:“Trump talks too much. His remarks are neither elegant nor up to the standard.”

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