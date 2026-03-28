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Italy Urges Calm in Middle East to Protect Global Trade
(MENAFN) As stated by reports, Italy called Friday for urgent measures to reduce tensions in the Middle East and safeguard key global trade routes, warning that ongoing instability is having broader economic repercussions.
Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on social media that the conflict’s effects extend far beyond the region itself, highlighting the need for coordinated international action. His comments coincided with the final day of a two-day G7 foreign ministers’ meeting near Paris.
“At the G7 meeting in Paris, Italy called for an end to the crisis in the Middle East—a conflict that is not only destabilizing the entire region but also having serious repercussions on our economy.
We reaffirmed our commitment to de-escalation and to restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Tajani said.
He added that Italy is actively involved in maritime security missions, noting, “For this reason, we are at the forefront of the ASPIDES mission in the Red Sea and the ATALANTA mission in the Indian Ocean. We will make every effort to ensure safe passage through the Strait and to protect our trade routes.” These missions aim to shield commercial shipping from attacks, which have risen in recent months.
Tajani also addressed European priorities, emphasizing continued support for Ukraine, including reconstruction efforts, infrastructure repair, and the restoration of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, while strengthening aid across all sectors for Kyiv.
Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on social media that the conflict’s effects extend far beyond the region itself, highlighting the need for coordinated international action. His comments coincided with the final day of a two-day G7 foreign ministers’ meeting near Paris.
“At the G7 meeting in Paris, Italy called for an end to the crisis in the Middle East—a conflict that is not only destabilizing the entire region but also having serious repercussions on our economy.
We reaffirmed our commitment to de-escalation and to restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Tajani said.
He added that Italy is actively involved in maritime security missions, noting, “For this reason, we are at the forefront of the ASPIDES mission in the Red Sea and the ATALANTA mission in the Indian Ocean. We will make every effort to ensure safe passage through the Strait and to protect our trade routes.” These missions aim to shield commercial shipping from attacks, which have risen in recent months.
Tajani also addressed European priorities, emphasizing continued support for Ukraine, including reconstruction efforts, infrastructure repair, and the restoration of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, while strengthening aid across all sectors for Kyiv.
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