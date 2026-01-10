403
UN Raises Alarm Over Aggression in West Bank
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday cautioned about intensifying unrest and displacement in the occupied West Bank, pointing to a record-breaking daily average of unlawful Israeli settler assaults against Palestinians.
Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN representative Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing that in the West Bank, "at least 20 Palestinian families have been displaced from the Ras 'Ein al 'Auja herding community in Area C of Jericho governorate."
This occurred after "a series of settler attacks and intimidation, such as cutting off the water and electricity network, in recent months," he continued.
In "a call for action issued today, partners in protection warned that several herding and Bedouin communities have been displaced under pressure from Israeli settlers," he noted, adding that "in its statement, it called on Member States to support the remaining families, deter attacks and reduce the threat of forced displacement."
Dujarric further reported that on Thursday, "Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian property, including vehicles, a school and a nursery, causing injury and property damage in Deir Sharaf, Jalud and Bizzariya, in Nablus governorate."
Emphasizing the magnitude of the aggression, he remarked: "Overall, in 2025, OCHA has documented over 1,800 settler attacks against Palestinians that resulted in casualties or property damage in about 280 communities across the West Bank."
