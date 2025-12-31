Look Forward To Script New Chapter In Bilateral Ties: Bangladesh HC After EAM Jaishankar's Dhaka Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Dec 31 (IANS) As External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar wrapped up his flying Dhaka visit, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, on Wednesday underscored the scope for deepening Bangladesh-India relations, guided by shared interests, pragmatism and mutual interdependence.

His remarks came after EAM Jaishankar concluded a four-hour long visit to Dhaka, during which the future trajectory of ties was discussed in a brief meeting between the EAM and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman.

"As HE Dr S. Jaishankar left Dhaka after a whirlwind 4-hr visit, Bangladesh and India would look forward to script a new chapter in Bangladesh-India ties, in shared interests driven by pragmatism and mutual interdependence, as indeed briefly discussed with BNP Acting Chair, Tarique Rahman this afternoon," Hamidullah posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar was in Dhaka to represent India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday and conveyed the Indian government's condolences to Rahman on the passing of his mother and former Bangladesh PM.

In a post on X, the EAM said that upon arrival in Dhaka, he met with Tarique Rahman and handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

EAM Jaishankar acknowledged Zia's contribution to democracy and expressed optimism about strengthening India-Bangladesh ties in the wake of a democratic transition following the upcoming elections.

Sharing photos of EAM's meeting with Tarique Rahman, Hamidullah, posted on X stating "HE Dr S Jaishankar Hon. External Affairs Minister, in Dhaka, conveys condolences of the people and Govt of India as Bangladesh mourns passing of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, recognised her contribution to democracy and expressed optimism to strengthen India Bangladesh ties following democratic transition in Bangladesh thru the upcoming election (Feb 2026)."

Khaleda Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and long-time chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, died early Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 80.

She was laid to rest with full State honours on Wednesday afternoon beside her husband, country's former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, according to local media reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bangladesh's former PM and the BNP chairperson, remembering her as a historic leader whose contributions to Bangladesh and relations with India will always be remembered.