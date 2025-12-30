South Pars Gas Company Fuels Iran's Trade Expansion CEO

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) is a major contributor to the country's economy through its production and export of gas condensate, Gholamabbas Hosseini, CEO of the company, told reporters, Trend reports.

He said that the gas condensate produced by the company not only supplies raw materials to several domestic plants but also plays a significant role in exports. In recent years, increased gas condensate production has contributed both through direct exports and through the production of other products derived from condensate.

Hosseini added that during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (from 21 March through 21 December 2025), the company produced more than 174 million barrels of gas condensate.

“South Pars Gas Company is recognized as the largest gas processing company in the country. Its facilities process rich gas extracted from the joint field with Qatar and supply raw materials to petrochemical companies in the region, including the Persian Gulf Star Oil Company (PGSOC),” he said.

To note, South Pars Gas Company processes gas from the South Pars gas field, which provides more than 75% of the country's domestic gas consumption. The company operates thirteen processing plants.

The South Pars Gas Field (North Dome in Qatar) is a joint gas field between Iran and Qatar, with estimated reserves of 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 36 trillion cubic meters can be extracted. Iran's share of the field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

