Arctic seals face threat of extinction due to Surface air temperatures
(MENAFN) Rapid warming across the Arctic is significantly increasing the risk of extinction for several seal species, as surface air temperatures in the region are rising at nearly four times the global average.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, 172,620 species have been assessed worldwide, with 48,646 currently facing some level of extinction risk. Among Arctic wildlife, seals are emerging as particularly vulnerable to accelerating climate change.
Six species of true seals inhabit the Arctic: the harbor seal, ringed seal, harp seal, hooded seal, bearded seal, and grey seal. Recent updates to the IUCN Red List show that three of these species are now closer to extinction. The hooded seal has been upgraded from vulnerable to endangered, while the bearded seal and harp seal have moved from least concern to near threatened.
The IUCN identifies the loss of sea ice caused by global warming as the primary factor driving the increased extinction risk. The Arctic’s rapid warming is hastening the disappearance of ice that seals depend on for breeding, resting, and molting.
This trend is confirmed by the 2025 Arctic Report Card, released in December by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The report states that surface air temperatures across the Arctic between October 2024 and September 2025 were the highest recorded since measurements began in 1900. Autumn 2024 was the warmest on record, while the winter of 2024–2025 ranked as the second warmest.
In addition to rising temperatures, indirect effects of climate change are compounding the threat to Arctic seals. Melting glaciers and sea ice have opened new maritime routes, increasing shipping traffic in the region. Expanded commercial hunting and mining activities have also intensified pressure on already vulnerable seal populations.
