Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria Call For Immediate Withdrawal Of All Foreign Forces From Libya

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria on Monday called for the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya, asserting that a Libyan-Libyan solution remains the sole path to sustainable stability.

Following a trilateral meeting in Tunis, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf issued a joint statement urging for presidential and legislative elections to be held simultaneously as soon as possible. The ministers warned that the continued absence of a unified executive authority obstructs stability efforts and prevents the fulfilment of the Libyan people's aspirations.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed his country's categorical rejection of any external dictates, stating that Libya's security represents an“original extension” of Egyptian and Arab national security. Abdelatty called for a comprehensive approach to the crisis that addresses economic and social dimensions alongside political and security tracks.

The meeting, which included the participation of the United Nations Special Envoy to Libya, emphasised that“exclusive Libyan ownership” of the political process is an indispensable principle. The ministers called on all Libyan parties to prioritise dialogue, overcome divisions and move toward the unification of military and security institutions while supporting the work of the Joint Military Commission.

In their joint statement, the ministers urged for the Libyan political process to be protected from regional and international tensions, rejecting all forms of external interference in internal affairs. They stated that Libyan stability is integral to the security of the Sahel and Sahara regions, requiring a coordinated regional vision to protect the area from existing threats.

The ministers further highlighted the importance of strengthening economic ties across all parts of Libya to achieve comprehensive development, which they noted would create an environment conducive to a political settlement.

The United Nations was called upon to provide a time-bound roadmap for the political solution to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of international efforts. Tunisia expressed its readiness to host high-level meetings involving all relevant Libyan parties to advance a comprehensive framework for a solution.

The diplomatic representatives agreed to maintain the trilateral consultation mechanism on a regular basis. The next meeting is scheduled to be held in Cairo on a date to be determined through diplomatic channels.