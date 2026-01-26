Prince Faisal Participates In Olympic Council Of Asia General Assembly

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 26 (Petra) President of the Jordan Olympic Committee Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein participated on Monday in the 46th General Assembly meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.The General Assembly witnessed the election of Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani as President of the OCA. He will assume the presidency for the remainder of the current term, succeeding former President Raja Randhir Singh, who stepped down for health reasons.Prince Faisal congratulated Sheikh Joaan, wishing him success in serving the Asian Olympic Movement.On the sidelines of the General Assembly, Prince Faisal attended a meeting held by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with participants in the OCA meetings.