Kremlin Says U.S.-Russia-Ukraine Talks To Continue Next Week

MOSCOW: U.S.-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks will continue next week, with no exact date set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Referring to the recent trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, Peskov noted that amicable relations during the Ukraine negotiations are hardly feasible, but efforts must be made to secure tangible outcomes from the talks.

In expert-level talks, all parties must act constructively toward one another to seek progress, he said.

"It would be a mistake to expect significant progress from the first trilateral consultations on the Ukraine settlement, as serious work lies ahead," he added.

He also stressed that individual provisions of the Ukraine negotiation process should not be discussed. "Negotiations are currently underway at the expert level, led by a working group. Talks in this direct format are in the initial stage. It would be inappropriate to speak about individual provisions of the issues on the agenda at this time."

Russia and Ukraine held direct engagement during trilateral talks that concluded in Abu Dhabi Saturday. No concrete agreement or joint statement was announced following the two-day talks.



