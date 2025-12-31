403
Air China Lands USD9.5B Deal to Procure Sixty Airbus Jets
(MENAFN) Air China, the nation's premier airline, revealed Tuesday evening that the carrier alongside an affiliated entity finalized a procurement contract with Airbus for 60 A320neo aircraft valued at approximately $9.53 billion.
Delivery of the aircraft is scheduled across 2028 through 2032, Air China disclosed via submission to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, media reported.
The procurement requires ratification at the company's shareholder assembly while awaiting regulatory clearance and validation from pertinent governmental agencies.
According to Air China, the acquisition aligns with corporate expansion strategies and marketplace requirements, positioning the airline to enhance fleet composition while securing sustained capacity reserves for future operations.
The disclosure follows a wave of Airbus aircraft acquisitions by competing Chinese aviation companies, notably Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines.
Specifically, Spring Airlines seeks to procure 30 A320neo aircraft representing roughly $4.128 billion in value, whereas Juneyao Airlines pursues 25 A320 aircraft worth approximately $4.1 billion, stock exchange filings indicate.
Meanwhile, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) has executed a definitive purchase agreement with Airbus for 30 A320neo Family aircraft responding to robust client demand, according to Tuesday announcements on Airbus's official website.
