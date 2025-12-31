Infosys Recruitment: Rs 21 Lakh Starting Pay Announced For 2025 Graduates

Infosys has announced a major salary boost under its AI First initiative, offering up to ₹21 lakh per year to 2025 engineering graduates with strong AI skills, signaling a big shift in IT fresher pay.

Infosys is tackling low starting salaries in Indian IT with a big announcement. It's offering up to ₹21 lakh to 2025 graduates with skills in modern tech like AI.

Infosys is bridging the pay gap. It has revised its pay scales, offering up to ₹21 lakh for L3 Specialist Programmer trainees, ₹16 lakh for L2, and ₹11 lakh for L1.

Infosys plans to hire 20,000 freshers this fiscal year, with 12,000 already selected. Off-campus drives are planned for BE, B.Tech, ME, M.Tech, MCA, and MSc grads.

This move by Infosys could push other IT firms to raise salaries. With Digital Specialist Engineer roles starting at ₹7 lakh, it's a jackpot for young talent. Apply on their site.