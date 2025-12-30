UAE Sets Minimum Wage Of Dh6,000 For Emiratis In Private Sector From January 1, 2026

The UAE has set a minimum wage of Dh6,000 for Emiratis employed in the private sector, effective from January 1, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

The update was first published on the Mohre smart app on December 27. The ministry later confirmed further details in a post on X.

According to Mohre, from January 1, 2026, the minimum salary for Emiratis working in the private sector will be adjusted to Dh6,000. The requirement will apply to services related to issuing, renewing, and amending citizen work permits.

The ministry said it will send alert notifications through its service channels and the Mohre smart app to inform employers that the minimum wage for Emiratis in the private sector is Dh6,000 from January 1, 2026.

From that date, employers will not be allowed to print or submit any application for a citizen work permit, whether for issuance, renewal, or amendment, if the registered salary is below Dh6,000. Employers will be notified that the salary must be adjusted.

If the salary is not corrected by June 30, 2026, enforcement measures will take effect from July 1, 2026. These include excluding the Emirati employee from Emiratisation quota calculations until the salary is adjusted, and placing a restriction on the establishment that blocks the issuance of new work permits due to Emirati salaries being below Dh6,000.

Mohre clarified that the minimum wage increase applies only to citizen work permits with a two year validity, whether newly issued, renewed, or amended, and will take effect from January 1, 2026.

Previously, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said Emiratis hired from January 1, 2025, had to be paid a minimum salary of Dh5,000 by the end of February 2025, failing which they would not be counted toward Emiratisation targets and establishments could face restrictions on issuing new work permits until salaries were adjusted.