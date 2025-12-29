NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health and Co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney

Dr Amy Peden is an NHMRC Emerging Leadership Research Fellow and Lecturer in the School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney.

Amy is an injury prevention researcher and leads a program of research that focuses on drowning prevention globally. Her work ranges from epidemiology and risk factor identification to science communication, advocacy, and the translation of evidence into policy and practice. Specifically her work focuses on highlighting the full burden of drowning, including improvements to global estimates and increasing awareness of the health system, economic and social impacts of non-fatal drowning. Her work also focuses on the intersecting risk factors of rurality and alcohol consumption. She regularly appears on television, radio and in print to discuss drowning prevention.

Amy is an honorary Senior Research Fellow with Royal Life Saving Society - Australia and a co-founder of the UNSW Beach Safety Research Group. She is also actively involved in broader injury prevention research, including a focus on adolescents through the Australian Centre for Research Excellence in "Driving Global Investment in Adolescent Health".



2019–present Lecturer, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney 2012–2019 National Manager - Research and Policy, Royal Life Saving Society - Australia



2019 James Cook University, Doctor of Philosophy (Health)

2008 University of Sydney, Master of Public Policy 2006 University of Sydney, Bachelor of Arts

Public Health And Health Services (1117)

