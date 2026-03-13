US Fires First Precision Strike Missiles In Combat

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 13 (IANS) The US has fired its new Precision Strike Missile for the first time in combat during operations against Iran, marking a milestone in the use of advanced American artillery systems, a top U.S. military official said Thursday.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine revealed the development during a briefing to reporters on the progress of the military campaign.

“In just the first 13 days of this operation, our artillery forces have made history,” Caine said.“They fired the first precision strike missiles ever used in combat, reaching deep into enemy territory.”

The missile was launched by U.S. Army artillery units supporting the campaign against Iranian military infrastructure.

Caine said American soldiers and Marines were operating advanced rocket and missile systems capable of striking targets far beyond the battlefield.

“Our incredible artillery force, comprised of American soldiers and Marines, has been sinking ships, destroying depots, and launching Army tactical missile systems, precision strike missiles, and HIMARS from outside Iran,” he said.

According to the general, the forces also used Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, to destroy Iranian naval assets.

“They've used Army ATACMS to sink multiple ships, including a submarine,” Caine said.

The operations were carried out by young American soldiers and Marines deployed in the region, many of them relatively new to the military.

Caine said he had recently spoken with soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, including a crew that fired the first Precision Strike Missile.

“One had been in the Army only six months and been in the unit for two months and was already deployed,” he said.

The youngest soldier was just 20 years old, while others were 22 and 28.

Despite their youth, the general said the troops carried out their mission with calm professionalism.

“They spoke with the sense of calm, pride, purpose and clarity,” Caine said.

During combat missions, the artillery crews operate from armoured rocket vehicles waiting for firing orders.

“When that fire mission comes, they close the armoured doors and begin to program the systems,” he said.

“They then throw three simple toggle switches, and a rocket motor ignites, and the round is headed downrange to do the nation's work.”

The introduction of the Precision Strike Missile in combat represents a major step in the modernisation of the U.S. Army's long-range strike capabilities.

The missile is designed to replace the ATACMS system and extend the reach and accuracy of U.S. artillery forces.