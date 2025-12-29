403
Turkish Language Association names “digital conscience” word for 2025
(MENAFN) The Turkish Language Association (TDK) has announced “digital conscience” as its word of the year for 2025, highlighting the evolving role of moral awareness in the online era.
TDK explained that conscience traditionally refers to the inner sense that prompts a person to evaluate their actions and reflect on ethical principles. In the digital age, however, this concept has acquired a new dimension. “People often tend to 'ease their conscience' by sharing or liking posts on social media regarding issues for which they do not, or do not want to, take responsibility in real life. This situation passivizes individual sensitivity and reduces conscience to a 'clickable action,'” the association said in a statement.
The organization emphasized that online interactions—likes, shares, and comments—can create a false sense of having fulfilled one’s moral or humanitarian duty, limiting compassion and justice to symbolic gestures. “Therefore, the concept of 'digital conscience' should take its place in our language as a necessary concept that describes this new, often misleading function that conscience has taken on in the digital environment in our time,” the statement added.
TDK noted that this phenomenon can hinder people from taking meaningful action to address real-world problems, allowing social issues to deepen and expand.
Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Monday that the word was selected through public participation, with nearly 300,000 votes cast on social media. "’Digital conscience’ stands out as a powerful concept that mirrors our individual and societal sensitivities,” he said, pointing out that conscience in the digital era is increasingly reduced to a simple “click.”
