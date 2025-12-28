403
Polls Open in Central African Republic’s General Election
(MENAFN) Polls opened Sunday across the Central African Republic as citizens participate in nationwide elections that could extend President Faustin-Archange Touadera's grip on power into a third consecutive term.
The multi-tiered electoral process encompasses presidential, legislative, regional and municipal races, with approximately 2.3 million registered voters accessing 6,762 polling locations, the National Elections Authority reported. Ballot casting concludes at 1700GMT.
Seven contenders entered the presidential contest, with initial tallies anticipated by Jan. 5.
Political observers predict Touadera, 68, will secure victory. His electoral track record includes a 2016 triumph and a 2020 reelection where he captured 53.16% of first-round votes.
A controversial 2023 constitutional referendum eliminated presidential term restrictions and extended mandates to seven years, paving the way for Touadera's current bid. He formally declared his candidacy during his United Hearts Movement (MCU) party congress in July.
Security challenges dominated his campaign messaging, with pledges to enhance national safety following government peace accords with multiple militant factions. He also committed to infrastructure development spanning education, healthcare, water systems and electrical grids.
Opposition forces, however, condemn Touadera for consolidating authority through the constitutional referendum that abolished term limits.
Leading challengers Anicet-Georges Dologuele and former Prime Minister Henri-Marie Dondra criticized alleged obstruction of their provincial campaigning—accusations Touadera's supporters dismissed.
Dologuele, 68, finished second in the 2020 race. His platform emphasizes reinforced democratic frameworks and enhanced international partnerships.
Dondra, 59, represents the Republican Unity party. The 59-year-old served as premier under Touadera from 2021 to 2022.
Victory requires absolute majority support. Without a first-round winner, a runoff election follows.
The Republican Bloc for the Defense of the Constitution, an opposition alliance, refused participation, citing procedural delays in certifying major opposition contenders.
Legislative races drew 687 candidates, while 226 compete in regional contests.
The African Union dispatched monitoring personnel to oversee electoral proceedings.
Municipal elections represent particular significance—the nation hasn't conducted local government voting since 1988, making this a critical component of the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation.
The Central African Republic continues confronting endemic violence. Notwithstanding the 2019 peace framework, instability plagues multiple regions, with over two million requiring humanitarian aid and nearly one million internally displaced or refugee populations abroad, UN data shows.
