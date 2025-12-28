403
Netanyahu Heads to Florida for Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed Tel Aviv on Sunday bound for the United States, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump and other senior officials, according to local reports.
An Israeli public broadcaster stated that Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara and a delegation, left the country “for a political visit to Florida.”
His office confirmed that the premier will first meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, followed by a meeting with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago residence at 22:30 Israel time (20:30 GMT).
While details of the second day remain undisclosed, an Israeli daily reported that Tuesday may include a meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu is expected to engage with US evangelical leaders before attending a synagogue event in Miami alongside his wife. Members of Congress and prominent figures from the Jewish community are also anticipated to participate, according to his office.
