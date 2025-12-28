Dubai Transit Runs Through New Year

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai's metro and tram network will operate around the clock over the New Year period as authorities move to manage heavy holiday demand and ensure safe, continuous mobility across the city during one of its busiest travel windows.

Services on the Red and Green Metro lines will begin at 5.00 a. m. on December 31 and continue without interruption until 11.59 p. m. on Thursday, January 1, providing nearly two full days of continuous operations. The Dubai Tram will follow an extended schedule, running from 6.00 a. m. on December 31 through to 1.00 a. m. on Friday, January 2, aligning tram availability with late-night celebrations and post-event travel needs.

The operational plan reflects a coordinated effort by the Roads and Transport Authority to accommodate the surge in passenger numbers typically seen during New Year festivities, when large crowds converge around Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence and other waterfront locations. These districts are closely linked to the metro and tram network, making rail transport central to crowd management strategies.

Non-stop public transport for New Year crowds has become a defining feature of Dubai's approach to major public events, reducing dependence on private vehicles and easing pressure on road networks that are subject to closures and diversions. Police and transport planners traditionally impose traffic restrictions near landmark celebration sites, particularly around Burj Khalifa and key arterial routes, making metro access a preferred option for residents and visitors.

Ridership data from previous holiday periods indicates that metro stations serving Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Marina experience the highest passenger volumes during New Year's Eve, with footfall peaking in the hours leading up to midnight and immediately after fireworks displays conclude. Authorities typically deploy additional staff at major stations, extend platform supervision and adjust train frequencies to maintain safety and orderly boarding.

Transport officials have emphasised that passengers should plan journeys in advance, allow additional time for entry and exit at busy stations, and comply with guidance from station staff. Nol card balances are expected to be checked at entry points, with travellers advised to top up ahead of travel to avoid delays during peak hours. The authority has also historically coordinated with emergency services to ensure rapid response capability across the network throughout the extended operating window.

The decision to maintain continuous metro services fits within a broader policy shift aimed at strengthening public transport's role during large-scale events. Dubai has steadily expanded its rail and tram infrastructure over the past decade, positioning it as a backbone for urban mobility during festivals, exhibitions and global conferences. The Red Line, which connects Dubai International Airport to key commercial and residential districts, plays a particularly important role during holiday periods when visitor arrivals and departures overlap with local celebrations.

The Dubai Tram's extended operation is significant for areas such as Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence, where New Year gatherings often extend into the early hours of the morning. The tram integrates with the metro at interchange stations, allowing seamless movement between waterfront destinations and the wider city. Transport planners view this integration as critical to dispersing crowds efficiently once events conclude.

Safety and operational resilience remain central to the New Year transport plan. Continuous service requires additional maintenance checks before the start of the extended schedule, with engineering teams placed on standby to address technical issues without disrupting passenger flows. Crowd control measures, including regulated station entry and temporary access restrictions, may be applied if platforms reach capacity, a practice used in previous years to prevent congestion-related incidents.

The extended operating hours also reflect Dubai's positioning as a global tourism hub that prioritises accessibility during peak travel moments. Hotels across the city report high occupancy levels over the New Year period, and the availability of reliable late-night public transport is widely regarded as a factor supporting visitor movement between accommodation, event venues and transport hubs.

