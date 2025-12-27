Earthquake Today: Buildings Shake As 7.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Taiwan, Second In Three Days

MENAFN - Live Mint) A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit about 32 km (20 miles) off the coast of Yilan in northeastern Taiwan late Saturday, the island's weather administration said, according to Reuters. It marked the second significant tremor in three days.

The tremor was felt in the capital, Taipei, and occurred at a depth of 73 km (45 miles). Officials said assessments of potential damage were ongoing. The Taipei city government stated that there were no immediate reports of significant damage. Taiwan's fire department said no tsunami alert was issued following the earthquake.

Videos surfaced on social media show people in panic while buildings were shaking.

Taiwan is located near the meeting point of two tectonic plates, making it highly susceptible to earthquakes.

Previous major quakes

A 6.0-magnitude shallow earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Wednesday evening, according to the US Geological Survey, with no immediate reports of damage, reported AFP. The tremor occurred at 5:47 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres in Taitung county. The National Fire Agency said there had so far been no impact on the island's transport networks.

The quake was felt as far north as the capital, Taipei, where some buildings swayed. Television footage showed goods falling from shelves and breaking in supermarkets in Taitung.

Another earthquake of 5.1-magnitude hit about 18 km (11 miles) off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien city on December 18, according to the island's weather administration, with no immediate reports of damage.

The tremor briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, and occurred at a depth of 31.6 km (19.6 miles), the administration said.

The most recent major earthquake before these occurred in April 2024, when a powerful 7.4-magnitude tremor, the strongest in 25 years, killed at least 17 people, triggered landslides, and caused extensive damage around Hualien.

A quake in southern Taiwan in 2016 claimed more than 100 lives, while a more powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake in 1999 killed over 2,000 people.

The earliest recorded earthquake in Taiwan dates back to 1624, the year Dutch Formosa was established. Between 1901 and 2000, the island experienced 91 major earthquakes, 48 of which caused fatalities.