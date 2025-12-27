403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey denounces terrorist strike on mosque in Syria
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Communications Director, Burhanettin Duran, strongly denounced a terrorist strike on a mosque in Homs, Syria, describing it as a deliberate provocation threatening regional stability and peace in the war-affected country, according to official statements Friday.
In a statement posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran expressed deep sorrow over the “treacherous terrorist attack” against the place of worship.
“We strongly condemn this inhumane act in the strongest possible terms,” he said.
Duran highlighted that assaults on religious sites and innocent civilians are intentional efforts to destabilize the region and undermine the fragile peace environment in Syria.
“Türkiye continues its determined fight against this mindset that targets human life, regardless of who commits such acts or for what reason,” he emphasized, reaffirming Ankara’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms.
He added that such attacks, intended to threaten peace and the shared future of the region, will not succeed but will instead reinforce regional solidarity and the pursuit of justice.
Duran also extended condolences to the victims of the attack, which claimed at least eight lives and injured 18 others at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in Homs.
In a statement posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran expressed deep sorrow over the “treacherous terrorist attack” against the place of worship.
“We strongly condemn this inhumane act in the strongest possible terms,” he said.
Duran highlighted that assaults on religious sites and innocent civilians are intentional efforts to destabilize the region and undermine the fragile peace environment in Syria.
“Türkiye continues its determined fight against this mindset that targets human life, regardless of who commits such acts or for what reason,” he emphasized, reaffirming Ankara’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms.
He added that such attacks, intended to threaten peace and the shared future of the region, will not succeed but will instead reinforce regional solidarity and the pursuit of justice.
Duran also extended condolences to the victims of the attack, which claimed at least eight lives and injured 18 others at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in Homs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment