Nikken Sekkei's Design For Trump Tower Dubai By Dar Global Reimagines High-Rise Luxury Living Above Clouds

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Trump Tower blends Manhattan elegance with Japanese architectural excellence

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2025: Leading Japanese architectural, engineering and urban design firm, Nikken Sekkei, one of the world's largest practices, is set to reshape the city's skyline with Trump Tower Dubai, redefining expectations for branded luxury in the region. Designed for Dar Global, the tower rises 350 metres above Sheikh Zayed Road, combining bold geometry with crafted detailing to create a landmark that is both visually striking and functionally refined.

The concept draws on the confident forms of Manhattan and the architectural discipline of Japan. Nikken Sekkei's Dubai studio has translated these influences into a structure that feels international in ambition yet grounded in cultural sensitivity. The result is a tower that speaks to global aspiration through a distinctly Japanese lens.

Dr. Fadi Jabri, CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai, said:“Trump Tower Dubai blends bold geometry with crafted detail to create a landmark that is both visually striking and functionally refined. The design draws on the confident forms of Manhattan and the architectural discipline of Japan, reflecting our commitment to proportion, restraint and long-term value. We are proud to set a new benchmark for how global design intelligence can shape the future of high-rise luxury in the region, elevating branded living through clarity, precision and cultural relevance.”

Finished in graffiti grey, the façade features rounded corners and golden accents that heighten the sense of luxury. A zigzag motif recalls the original Trump Tower in New York, while the crown opens into a sequence of indoor and outdoor spaces that cascade above the city. These upper levels, described by the design team as luxury above clouds, offer residents a rare combination of openness and panoramic views. The composition is deliberate, the proportions carefully balanced to create a sense of calm and elevation.

Inside, the tower offers a curated lifestyle. The Trump Club, exclusive to residents, includes a spa, infinity pool, cigar lounge, fine dining and leisure areas. These amenities are not decorative additions but integral to the architectural experience. They reflect Nikken Sekkei's belief that meaningful urban environments are crafted with intent, where every element contributes to comfort, privacy and prestige.

Functionality is embedded throughout. Parking is concealed behind vertical louvers, preserving the integrity of the façade. A multi-storey car park connects directly to the tower and houses a gym, children's play area and observation deck. The layout is seamless, transitions are smooth, and every detail has been refined to enhance the resident experience.

The project is shaped by Japanese design principles, including restraint, proportion and long-term thinking. Materials are selected for their texture and durability, light is used to define space rather than decorate it and the building is designed to complement its surroundings rather than dominate them.

This philosophy is evident throughout the tower. Public and private spaces are arranged to encourage flow and comfort. Interiors are calm, tactile and composed, with no excess and no distraction. The tower is built to endure, not simply to impress.

Nikken Sekkei has been active in the region for more than 35 years and the team has delivered a number of high-profile projects across the Middle East, including One Za'abeel in Dubai and Tadawul Tower in Riyadh. Its portfolio spans commercial, residential, cultural and transport sectors and the firm is recognised for its multidisciplinary teams and its ability to deliver complex projects with precision and care.

Trump Tower Dubai reflects the firm's commitment to long-term value. It supports the goals of regional visions, while responding to the practical demands of climate, culture and community. The architecture is bold without being excessive, the interiors refined without being remote and the overall design balances ambition with discipline.

The project is being spotlighted during Dubai Design Week, the region's leading platform for design excellence. The event brings together architects, designers and creative practitioners from across the globe, offering a space to explore how design shapes urban life.

For Nikken Sekkei, the tower is more than a project. It is a statement of how branded residences can evolve. It shows how luxury can be redefined through proportion, craft and cultural relevance. It demonstrates how global influence can be adapted to local context, creating spaces that feel both aspirational and authentic.

Trump Tower Dubai is the latest chapter in that story. It brings together form and function, ambition and restraint, global vision and local relevance. It is a design that reflects the values of the city it serves.

About Nikken Sekkei:

Nikken Sekkei is a collective of architects, designers, and experts across multiple disciplines. With 120 years of experience in creating timeless elegance and enduring value, the company proposes context-customised solutions and visionary designs to contribute to a better urban environment supporting the well-being of people. Nikken Sekkei currently employs over 3,100 professional staff globally and has 11 offices in strategic locations outside Japan. The company's portfolio covers a broad range of services, including masterplans, mixed-use developments, offices, commercial facilities, residential complexes, hotels, transportation (airports and railway stations), education, culture, R&D, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and welfare facilities.

About Nikken Sekkei – Dubai:

Nikken Sekkei has been shaping the Middle East's skyline for more than 35 years, blending Japanese design heritage with local insight to deliver award-winning architecture and urban solutions. With a strong local presence and sizeable local team representing more than 20 nationalities, the firm is recognised for its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable transformation across the region.

From iconic projects such as One Za'abeel in Dubai and Tadawul Tower in Riyadh, to pioneering hybrid steel-wood structures and biophilic design, Nikken Sekkei's multidisciplinary teams are at the forefront of architectural excellence. The company's regional offices empower local talent, fostering collaboration and technical leadership that drive meaningful change in the built environment.