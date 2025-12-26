Azerbaijan's Khankendi Gearing Up For Upcoming Holiday (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)All preparatory work on the organization of two fairs to be held in Khankendi city on December 27 on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year's Day has already been completed, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend 's Karabakh bureau.

The "Winter Fairy Tale" fair, which will be held for the second time in the mentioned city and districts with the support of the Special Presidential Envoy's Office of Azerbaijan and the organization of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, was organized in the city's“Victory Square.”

The festive "Winter Fairy Tale" fair will last until January 5. The square where the fair will be held is all decked out with special lighting for the New Year, and the area is buzzing with a festive atmosphere, dressed to the nines in colorful decorations.

At the same time, on December 27, the New Year fair "From village to city" will be held in Khankendi city, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Agricultural Procurement and Supply OJSC operating under the ministry. Farmers participating in the fair will put up for sale natural and high-quality agricultural products from their farms. On December 29, a grand celebration will take place in Khankendi to ring in the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, with fireworks lighting up the sky on December 31.