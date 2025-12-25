China-Pakistan Axis Weighs On India's Security: US Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 26 (IANS) China's close military partnership with Pakistan is shaping India's security environment, even as Beijing seeks to ease tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with New Delhi, according to a new US Department of War report to Congress.

The report said China and Pakistan continue to expand defence cooperation, arms sales and military engagement. It described Pakistan as China's most consistent and operationally significant military partner.

China's ties with Pakistan include the transfer and co-production of weapons systems. These span air, land and naval platforms. Chinese equipment forms a major part of Pakistan's military modernization, the report noted.

According to the assessment, Beijing uses military partnerships to advance its foreign policy goals. Arms sales, training programs and joint activities are key tools. Pakistan stands out as a long-term beneficiary of this approach.

The report said the China-Pakistan relationship has implications for India. It raises the prospect of pressure on India from both its northern and western fronts during a crisis. The document does not predict joint military action, but it points to growing alignment in strategic interests.

At the same time, the report said China has taken limited steps to stabilize its border with India. In October 2024, Indian and Chinese leaders announced disengagement from remaining standoff points along the LAC. This was followed by regular high-level talks on border management.

Despite this, the report stressed that mistrust remains deep. It said“continued mutual distrust and other irritants almost certainly limit the bilateral relationship.” Beijing, it added, may seek calmer borders to prevent closer US-India strategic ties.

The Pentagon report also noted that China's territorial "claims" include Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing has linked such claims to its“core interests.” This places India's border dispute with China in a sensitive category.

China's wider military buildup adds to India's concerns. The report said Beijing is rapidly expanding missile, cyber, space and nuclear capabilities. These developments affect the broader balance of power in Asia, including South Asia.

For Pakistan, Chinese support offers strategic depth. It also provides diplomatic backing at a difficult economic moment. For India, the partnership reinforces fears of strategic encirclement.

The report also referred to China's interest in access and logistics facilities in the Indian Ocean region. Some of these areas are close to Pakistan's maritime approaches. While no permanent Chinese bases are confirmed, the report said such access could support PLA operations.

This, the assessment noted, could complicate India's maritime security planning. It would add pressure beyond the land borders.

Overall, the report described South Asia as an interconnected strategic space. China's ties with Pakistan, its cautious engagement with India, and its expanding military power intersect in this region.

For New Delhi, the assessment underlines the need for vigilance. It said India must manage border tensions while preparing for wider regional challenges. Diplomatic engagement, the report suggested, will continue alongside security planning.

The document is part of a congressionally mandated annual review of China's military and security developments and reflects US concerns about Beijing's growing influence in South Asia.