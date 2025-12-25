NFT Market Drops To 2025 Lows As Buyers And Sellers Retreat

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) NFT Market Continues Downward Trend Amid Declining Participation and Falling Values

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) experienced a significant decline in December, marking the lowest market valuation since early 2025. Despite renewed interest in physical collectibles earlier in the year, the digital art and collectibles sector struggles to regain its momentum as liquidity diminishes and trading activity diminishes.



NFT market valuation dropped by 72% from its January peak, falling to $2.5 billion in December.

Market participation declined sharply, with fewer buyers and sellers actively trading NFTs.

Prices of major NFT collections saw substantial drops, with some top projects losing over 20% in value. Despite market-wide declines, select art-focused collections displayed resilience with modest price gains.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: none

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The decline reflects decreased investor interest and profit-taking, leading to a broad correction in NFT valuations.

Market context: The broader cryptocurrency market's slowdown and reduced liquidity have compounded the downward pressure on NFT sales and valuations.

Market Overview

The NFT sector saw its market valuation plummet to $2.5 billion in December, according to CoinGecko, marking a steep 72% decline from the $9.2 billion peak in early January. This downturn is consistent with a broader cooling in the digital collectibles market, which struggled despite initial enthusiasm fueled by physical collectibles like Pokémon cards and limited-edition Labubu items earlier in the year.

Trading volumes have sagged considerably. CryptoSlam data indicate that weekly NFT sales during December's first three weeks failed to surpass $70 million, falling below November levels. This sluggish activity aligns with a noticeable retreat among market participants, with both buyers and sellers reducing their involvement.

Buyer activity also waned, with the number of unique buyers declining from about 204,000 in late November to approximately 135,000 by mid-December. Seller participation mirrored this trend, with the total number of active sellers dropping by over 35% and falling below the 100,000 mark for the first time since April 2021. Transaction volumes sharply declined, with fewer than one million transactions recorded in a typical week during December.

Top Collections Under Pressure

Price erosion among popular collections has been pronounced. Major projects like CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Pudgy Penguins experienced 30-day price declines ranging from 12% to 28%. Nevertheless, some art-oriented collections, such as Autoglyphs, Fidenza, and Chromie Squiggle, demonstrated relative resilience with slight gains in recent weeks.

One notable development was the emergence of Sports Rollbots, which entered the top 10 NFT collections by market cap, with a floor price of approximately $5,800 and a valuation exceeding $58 million. This entry displaced the Mutant Ape Yacht Club from its previous ranking, signaling shifting dynamics within the sector.

While the overall market remains subdued, the diversification into utility and culture-focused NFTs suggests that certain segments may continue to attract interest, even amid broader declines.

