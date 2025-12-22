Trump's World Liberty Financial Faces Closure In 2025 After Losses

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) World Liberty Financial: A High-Stakes Crypto Venture for the Trump Family

Initially launched with ambitious plans, World Liberty Financial, the crypto portfolio project backed by the Trump family, has experienced significant setbacks in recent months. Despite a promising start in 2024, the portfolio has seen substantial declines amidst market volatility, raising questions about the project's trajectory and geopolitical implications.



Trump 's crypto initiative launched in September 2024, emphasizing high-profile acquisitions and token sales.

The project's value reached over $17 billion at its peak but has since declined by nearly half, now estimated at just under $8 billion.

Controversies surround the project, including allegations of sanctions violations and conflicts of interest. Despite setbacks, the firm continues to pursue new asset classes and strategic deals, signaling ongoing ambitions.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Cautiously Bearish

Price impact: Negative, due to declining asset values and regulatory scrutiny.

Market context: This case exemplifies the volatility and regulatory challenges faced by crypto projects linked to prominent political figures.

Market History and Declining Valuations

World Liberty Financial (WLFI ), launched with a governance token and significant cryptocurrency acquisitions, initially garnered considerable attention. Its first token sale in October 2024 sold approximately 20 billion WLFI tokens at $0.015, raising around $300 million. A subsequent sale from January to March 2025 sold 5 billion tokens at $0.05 each, generating roughly $250 million. The project's early ambitions included issuing a stablecoin, USD1, and forging partnerships with DeFi protocols like PancakeSwap.

During the crypto market's bullish stretch in 2025, WLFI made major acquisitions, including $21.5 million in Wrapped Bitcoin, Ether, and Move tokens. The fund's holdings also encompass USD1, Aave-linked assets, and Mantle tokens. Public data indicates that the portfolio's value peaked at over $17 billion in September 2025 but has since declined by 47%, currently valued just under $8 billion as of December.

The data reflects holdings as of December 22.

Controversy and Political Scrutiny

Unlike traditional presidential ethics, Donald Trump has actively engaged in business ventures that overlap with his political interests. The Trump family's stake in WLFI reportedly soared to over $5 billion, mainly through contractual ownership of tokens, raising concerns over conflicts of interest. Critics, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Maxine Waters, have called for investigations into potential regulatory breaches and suspicious transactions, including alleged sales of tokens to sanctioned entities tied to Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

The Trump administration dismisses these allegations, with White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt asserting the claims are fabricated and emphasizing their commitment to innovation and economic growth. Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial asserts it conducts thorough AML and KYC checks, claiming to reject potential buyers failing their standards.

Beyond WLFI, Trump-related ventures extend into media and technology sectors, with investments like Truth and American Bitcoin, which holds nearly 4,800 Bitcoin as of December. Despite the financial setbacks, WLFI continues to expand into new asset classes, including plans announced in December to launch real-world assets in early 2026, signaling persistent growth ambitions despite mounting scrutiny.

