403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada To Enter Formal Trade Talks With The U.S. In January
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canadian trade negotiators are scheduled to enter into formal negotiations with their U.S. counterparts in January.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the talks will focus on a review of the current free trade agreement between the two countries, as well as Mexico.
Carney also said that trade irritants recently flagged by the U.S. are elements of a“much bigger discussion” about continental trade.
U.S. trade officials have said a coming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal will focus on resolving concerns about Canadian policies related to dairy, alcohol, and digital services.
In a statement last week, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the American side has concerns about access to Canada's dairy market.
Greer also pointed to the effects of the Online Streaming Act on U.S. digital service providers, as well as provincial bans on American alcohol in response to U.S. tariffs.
The U.S. also has a list of grievances about its trade with Mexico related to supply chains, energy policies, and labour and environmental laws.
Greer said his office will engage with Canada and Mexico to determine which issues can be addressed on a bilateral basis and which require the participation of all three countries.
Carney said Canada has been clear about its intention to protect the supply management of agricultural products.
However, the Canadian Prime Minister also said he sees“tremendous benefits” for Canada and the U.S. in pooling resources in the automotive, steel, aluminum, and forestry sectors.
U.S. President Donald Trump halted all trade talks with Canada in October over an anti-tariff ad aired in U.S. markets by the Ontario government during the World Series.
Canadian trade negotiators are scheduled to enter into formal negotiations with their U.S. counterparts in January.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the talks will focus on a review of the current free trade agreement between the two countries, as well as Mexico.
Carney also said that trade irritants recently flagged by the U.S. are elements of a“much bigger discussion” about continental trade.
U.S. trade officials have said a coming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal will focus on resolving concerns about Canadian policies related to dairy, alcohol, and digital services.
In a statement last week, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the American side has concerns about access to Canada's dairy market.
Greer also pointed to the effects of the Online Streaming Act on U.S. digital service providers, as well as provincial bans on American alcohol in response to U.S. tariffs.
The U.S. also has a list of grievances about its trade with Mexico related to supply chains, energy policies, and labour and environmental laws.
Greer said his office will engage with Canada and Mexico to determine which issues can be addressed on a bilateral basis and which require the participation of all three countries.
Carney said Canada has been clear about its intention to protect the supply management of agricultural products.
However, the Canadian Prime Minister also said he sees“tremendous benefits” for Canada and the U.S. in pooling resources in the automotive, steel, aluminum, and forestry sectors.
U.S. President Donald Trump halted all trade talks with Canada in October over an anti-tariff ad aired in U.S. markets by the Ontario government during the World Series.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment