Channing Tatum Pays Tribute To James Ransone

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Hollywood actor Channing Tatum has paid a tribute to the late actor James Ransone after his demise at the age of 46.

Channing Tatum remembered the late actor as“one of the realest” in a statement on his Instagram Story, after the pair starred together in writer/director Dito Montiel's 2011 crime thriller 'The Son of No One', reports 'Deadline'.

“There ain't words for these things (sic)”, he wrote on a photo of the two of them.“But you my friend... was one of the realest. I remember being in every conversation with you and just always being like I wonder what he's gonna say!!??? Lololol”.

“I love you PJ I'll see you on the next one my G”, added Tatum. Chloe Sevigny, Spike Lee, Sean Baker and more have also paid tribute to Ransone following his death.

As per 'Deadline, Ransone was found dead by hanging on Friday in Los Angeles, having apparently died by suicide, according to the county medical examiner's report. He is survived by wife Jamie McPhee and their son.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum continues to expand his range with several high-profile and diverse upcoming projects. A major highlight is 'Roofman', a true-crime comedy-drama directed by Derek Cianfrance, in which Tatum stars as real-life criminal Jeffrey Manchester, a veteran whose bizarre robbery sprees and life on the run form the heart of the story.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for wide release in late 2025, earning early acclaim and strong ratings from critics. In addition to Roofman, Tatum is set to take on dramatic roles in films like Josephine (2026), a thriller-drama co-starring Gemma Chan, where he plays a key role in a story about fear and paranoia after a child witnesses a violent crime.

Principal photography began in 2024, and the film is expected to debut at festivals before a broader release. Tatum is also preparing for a major return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising Gambit in 'Avengers: Doomsday', a highly anticipated blockbuster slated for late 2026 that promises an epic ensemble and universe-shaking stakes. Moreover, he will star in Kockroach, a crime drama alongside Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz, further cementing his presence in gritty, character-driven cinema.