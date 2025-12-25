Gujarat Year-Ender 2025: Plane Crash, Bridge Collapse, Commonwealth Games Rights, Asiatic Lion Population And More

Gujarat in 2025 saw devastating tragedies, including a deadly plane crash and bridge collapse, even as sporting milestones like the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights and a rising Asiatic lion population offered moments of hope.

Less than 40 seconds after Air India flight AI 171 departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad for London Gatwick on June 12, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical hostel complex, triggering a massive fire. The tragedy ranks among the deadliest aviation disasters in recent history and claimed 260 lives, including 241 passengers and crew on board and 19 people on the ground. Among those killed was former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, while the incident shattered families and communities across the world.

Dramatic videos from the crash site showed a bloodied and disoriented man, an NRI from Diu who is settled in London, emerging from the wreckage and repeatedly saying,“Plane fatyo chhe,” meaning the plane exploded.

The survivor, identified as Vishwas Kumar, who was seated in 11A, later told the media that he had no idea how he managed to survive.“I thought I was dead. Then I realised I was alive and noticed an opening in the aircraft's fuselage,” he said. Kumar unfastened his seat belt, pushed through the opening using his leg and crawled out of the wreckage to safety.

The partial collapse of a bridge over the Mahisagar river near Gambhira village in Vadodara district sent shockwaves across Gujarat. Several vehicles travelling on the four-decade-old bridge plunged into the river below, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 people.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage, with the state government facing sharp criticism over alleged lapses in the inspection and maintenance of the bridge. The overpass served as a crucial link between central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region, raising serious questions about the safety checks carried out on ageing infrastructure.

In another tragic incident, at least 18 people were killed in April when a powerful explosion followed by a massive fire tore through a building in Banaskantha district. The structure was allegedly being used for the illegal storage and manufacture of firecrackers.

The blast caused extensive damage and once again raised serious concerns over the enforcement of safety norms and regulation of hazardous materials in residential and semi-industrial areas.

In January, a Coast Guard helicopter crashed at an airport on the outskirts of Porbandar, resulting in the deaths of three personnel. The tragic incident drew attention to aviation safety and emergency response protocols.

Later in September, another deadly accident occurred at Pavagadh hill in Panchmahal district, a major pilgrimage site home to the revered Mahakalika temple. At least six people lost their lives after the cable of a cargo ropeway snapped, sending shockwaves across the state and prompting concerns over the safety of ropeway operations at religious and tourist destinations.

On the political front, the BJP-led Gujarat government formed a committee chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai to examine the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and draft a proposal for its execution. The move faced strong criticism from the Opposition, which alleged that the government was attempting to divert attention from pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment, while also raising concerns about potential implications for minority and tribal communities.

October saw a dramatic expansion of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's cabinet, with 19 new ministers inducted and 10 incumbents removed. A day prior to the swearing-in, all 16 ministers in Patel's government had tendered their resignations. On the day of the oath ceremony, however, six resignations were not accepted. Following the expansion, the strength of the council of ministers, including the Chief Minister, increased from 17 to 26.

Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home, was elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Minister. The 40-year-old MLA represents the Majura constituency of Surat.

In the June bypolls, AAP's former state president Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat in Junagadh district, while the BJP retained the Kadi constituency in Mehsana.

In November, the Gujarat police announced the dismantling of a suspected terrorist network allegedly planning attacks by contaminating water sources across the country with ricin, a highly potent poison.

Three individuals, including a doctor who had studied in China, were arrested in connection with the plot. Authorities stated that the doctor and his associate were linked to the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

Earlier in April, the Gujarat police carried out a major crackdown on illegal immigration, apprehending over 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals living in Ahmedabad and Surat without valid documents. The undocumented immigrants were subsequently deported to their home country following the operation.

The year also brought reasons for celebration in Gujarat. The state was awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a decision that was officially ratified by Commonwealth nations in November. This achievement has positioned Gujarat on the global sporting map and is expected to boost infrastructure development, tourism, and sports promotion across the state.

A May census revealed a significant increase in the Asiatic lion population in Gujarat, which rose to 891 from 674 five years ago, marking a growth of 217 individuals. Remarkably, these majestic big cats have expanded beyond their traditional habitat in Gir National Park, now roaming across 11 districts of Saurashtra, including non-forested and coastal areas. The spread reflects successful conservation efforts and highlights Gujarat's growing role in protecting this endangered species.