Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait strongly denounces the deadly attack that targeted policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, north Pakistan.
KUWAIT - The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) announced the discovery of significant archaeological finds at Al-Qusur Monastery in the center of Failaka Island.
KUWAIT - Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi adopted a decree regulating the sale of energy drinks inside the State of Kuwait.
MUSCAT - Kuwait's national team has added two more medals - a gold and a silver - at the Arab Pistol and Rifle Shooting Championships, currently hosted by Oman's capital, Muscat.
DOHA - Kuwait's weightlifting team bagged 12 different medals on Wednesday; three gold and six bronze medals at West Asia championships for seniors and three other bronze medals at the Qatar International Weightlifting Cup 2025 currently hosted by Doha.
GENEVA - The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) urged all States Parties to take concrete action to support the implementation of its recommendations regarding a case brought by the State of Palestine against Israel.
GAZA - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced a comprehensive national reform program aiming at overhauling the legal and institutional system of the State of Palestine.
LONDON - Fourteen countries issued a joint statement condemning the Israeli occupation government's approval of a plan to build 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. (end)
