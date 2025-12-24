403
Sweltering Heat Dominates Brazil's Christmas Celebrations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points:
As Brazilians gather for Christmas on December 24 and 25, 2025, a significant heat wave is enveloping much of the country, particularly the Southeast, during the early stages of summer.
In São Paulo, current temperatures have soared to 33°C (91°F), with forecasts indicating highs of 33–34°C on Christmas Eve and up to 34°C (93°F) on Christmas Day, accompanied by possible thunderstorms.
The city has experienced predominantly sunny skies with elevated humidity, prompting concerns over potential record highs.
Rio de Janeiro is enduring similar intensity, with current readings at 34°C (94°F) and forecasts for highs around 34°C on both days under mostly clear conditions. The coastal heat, combined with high humidity, creates challenging conditions for outdoor festivities.
Other regions show varied patterns: Campo Grande anticipates highs near 32–33°C with risks of thunderstorms, while Salvador remains milder at approximately 28–29°C, with chances of isolated showers.
In stark contrast, the South is grappling with severe weather. Porto Alegre faces ongoing risks of heavy rain and thunderstorms, with totals potentially exceeding significant volumes on Christmas Day.
This follows a short-duration tornado that struck Farroupilha in Rio Grande do Sul on December 23, with winds exceeding 100 km/h, causing roof damage to homes and a school in the Vila Rica community, though no injuries were reported due to timely alerts.
The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) has maintained warnings for heat in central-southern areas and storms in the South, highlighting the nation's diverse climatic challenges during this holiday period. Authorities advise hydration and caution amid these contrasting conditions.
