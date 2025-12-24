403
Israel Moves to Close Army Radio
(MENAFN) Israel has decided to terminate the long-standing Army Radio station, ending its broadcasts after 75 years of service. The unanimous cabinet resolution sets March of next year as the deadline for the shutdown. The announcement has triggered strong criticism, with opponents accusing the government of restricting press freedom.
Army Radio, also called Galei Tzahal, is officially part of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Despite its military affiliation, it has operated a significant news division staffed by both soldiers and civilian reporters, many of whom have often voiced criticism of the government and the armed forces.
The closure was endorsed on Monday following a proposal by Defense Minister Israel Katz. He has already instructed the IDF to begin dismantling the station’s operations. Katz argued that the broadcaster’s involvement in political content undermines the neutrality and cohesion of the military. He labeled Army Radio a “democratic anomaly,” claiming its programming has pulled the IDF into political controversies and weakened its unity.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the decision, emphasizing that it is unusual for a military-run broadcaster to serve the general public. He remarked that such arrangements are found “in North Korea and maybe a few other countries,” stressing that Israel should not be among them.
