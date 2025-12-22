Oman Sailing Team To Compete In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Oman's sailing team secured a spot in the Star Sailors League Gold Cup (SSL), the Sailing World Cup, which will take place in Rio de Janeiro from November 18 to December 13, 2026. Oman Sail qualified at the Asian Qualifiers in Thailand.

According to information published on Monday (22) by state news agency ONA, the team secured its spot in Thailand with one race to spare, after leading its group with five wins in the first five races of the qualifiers.

With the qualification, Oman's team joins six other countries representing Asia in the competition in Brazil: Japan, China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

Oman's sailing team for the qualifiers was led by captain Nasser Al Mashari and included male sailors Hussain Al Jabri, Yasser Al Rahbi, Ali Al Balushi, Akram Al Wahaibi, Haitham Al Wahaibi, Raad Al Hadi, Abdulrahman Al Mashari, and female sailors Ibtisam Al Salmi and Marwa Al Khaifi.

Oman Sail's Acting Director of Sailing, Abdulaziz Salim Al Shidi, said the achievement reflects the continuous efforts and hard work of the sailors, technical teams, and support staff, and is the result of investments in developing national talent. He added that the qualification also confirms that Oman's sailing is steadily progressing toward global competitiveness.

