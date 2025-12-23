NGU Showcases Modernized Shylka Anti-Aircraft Gun

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Pivnenko's Facebook page.

“The National Guard of Ukraine has received modernized Shylka self-propelled anti-aircraft guns,” the general said.

According to him, the modernization of Shylka involved a set of key technical solutions, including the installation of a multifunctional radar station, the replacement of an outdated analog computing system with a modern digital fire control system, and the integration of a navigation complex and digital-to-analog converter units.

Pivnenko emphasized that as a result of the work carried out, the combat characteristics of the installations have increased significantly: the maximum range of air target detection has more than doubled, the information processing time has been reduced from about 18 seconds to approximately 0.2 seconds, and the number of targets that can be tracked simultaneously has increased from one to twenty.

According to Pivnenko, this technology has significantly strengthened the capabilities of the National Guard units that provide protection for critical infrastructure and cover the airspace above designated objects.

The general noted that the upgrade of combat vehicles was made possible with the support of the Come Back Alive Foundation.

As Pivnenko pointed out, systematic support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, contributions to strengthening air defense, and protection of critical state facilities are important steps in countering threats from Russia.

He stressed that the National Guard is constantly working to improve the effectiveness and equipment of fire and mobile fire groups.

Photo: National Guard