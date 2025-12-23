Five Policemen Martyred In Terror Attack On Patrol Van In Karak
At least five police personnel were martyred when terrorists opened fire on a police mobile van within the limits of Garagri police station in Karak.
According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the police team was on routine patrol when militants launched a sudden attack, spraying the vehicle with bullets.
After killing all five officers on board, the attackers set the police van ablaze and managed to flee the scene.
Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the area, cordoned it off, and launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the assailants.
The incident has heightened security concerns in the district, prompting intensified vigilance and operations by law enforcement agencies.
