Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Five Policemen Martyred In Terror Attack On Patrol Van In Karak

Five Policemen Martyred In Terror Attack On Patrol Van In Karak


2025-12-23 01:03:56
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

At least five police personnel were martyred when terrorists opened fire on a police mobile van within the limits of Garagri police station in Karak.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), the police team was on routine patrol when militants launched a sudden attack, spraying the vehicle with bullets.

After killing all five officers on board, the attackers set the police van ablaze and managed to flee the scene.

Also Read: Public Backs CCPO Dr Mian Saeed's Uncompromising Crackdown on Land Mafia in Peshawar

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the area, cordoned it off, and launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the assailants.

The incident has heightened security concerns in the district, prompting intensified vigilance and operations by law enforcement agencies.

MENAFN23122025000189011041ID1110515266



Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search