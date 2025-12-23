Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Downed Russian Drone Carrying Cluster Munitions Neutralized In Chernihiv Region

2025-12-23 01:03:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Communications Department of the National Polic, according to Ukrinform.

“The police received information about the remains of an enemy UAV found in the Koriukivka district – the drone fell in an open area. In addition to the main combat unit, the drone was additionally equipped with cluster munitions, which increased its destructive power,” the report said.

According to law enforcement officials, the main and additional combat elements did not detonate during the fall. This further increased the danger during disposal.

Explosives experts defused the main warhead of the UAV and then transported it to a temporary demolition site for destruction. The fragmentation warheads were destroyed by detonation at the site of discovery.

As reported, a Russian drone trap that fell near a road was defused in Sumy region.

UkrinForm

