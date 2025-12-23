Massive Russian Drone Attack On Sumy Region Causes Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Tonight, the north of Sumy region is under massive attacks by enemy UAVs. Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in the Shostka district. There were also hits in the Konotop district," he wrote.

This caused power outages.

According to preliminary data, no people were injured.

Information on all the consequences of the attacks is being clarified, Hryhorov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out more than 80 strike on nine communities in the Sumy region over the previous day.

