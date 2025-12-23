403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Earthquake Shakes Up Caspian Sea To Its Core
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. An earthquake has struck the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences said in a statement, Trend reports.
The quake measured 4.8 in magnitude and occurred at 08:32 (GMT +4).
The epicenter was located 70 kilometers below the surface.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment