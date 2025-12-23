Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Shakes Up Caspian Sea To Its Core

Earthquake Shakes Up Caspian Sea To Its Core


2025-12-23 01:03:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. An earthquake has struck the Caspian Sea, the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences said in a statement, Trend reports.

The quake measured 4.8 in magnitude and occurred at 08:32 (GMT +4).

The epicenter was located 70 kilometers below the surface.

MENAFN23122025000187011040ID1110515264



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search