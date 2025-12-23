Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 23

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 23, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 10 currencies went up, while 36 currencies fell compared to December 22. The official rate for $1 is 723,075 rials, while one euro is valued at 849,610 rials. On December 22 the euro was priced at 851,422 rials.

Currency Rial on December 23 Rial on December 22 1 US dollar USD 723,075 726,225 1 British pound GBP 973,011 968,153 1 Swiss franc CHF 912,307 909,906 1 Swedish króna SEK 78,284 78,347 1 Norwegian krone NOK 71,500 71,473 1 Danish krone DKK 113,758 113,826 1 Indian rupee INR 8,071 8,103 1 UAE Dirham AED 196,889 197,747 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,352,337 2,362,913 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 257,967 259,152 100 Japanese yen JPY 460,764 460,456 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 92,948 93,329 1 Omani rial OMR 1,878,795 1,887,665 1 Canadian dollar CAD 526,053 525,966 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 419,161 419,742 1 South African rand ZAR 43,244 43,333 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,886 16,960 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,179 9,013 1 Qatari riyal QAR 198,647 199,512 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 55,192 55,423 1 Syrian pound SYP 65 66 1 Australian dollar AUD 481,292 480,252 1 Saudi riyal SAR 192,820 193,660 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,923,072 1,931,449 1 Singapore dollar SGD 561,113 561,569 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 591,845 593,961 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 23,361 23,489 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 344 346 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 504,202 506,188 1 Libyan dinar LYD 133,415 133,955 1 Chinese yuan CNY 102,732 103,135 100 Thai baht THB 2,323,177 2,309,097 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 177,331 178,082 1,000 South Korean won KRW 488,690 492,143 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,019,852 1,024,295 1 euro EUR 849,610 851,422 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 140,285 140,328 1 Georgian lari GEL 268,503 269,501 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 43,090 43,482 1 Afghan afghani AFN 10,958 10,959 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 248,906 246,573 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 425,337 426,957 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,230,843 1,239,272 1 Tajik somoni TJS 78,647 78,608 1 Turkmen manat TMT 206,593 207,494 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,566 2,566

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,340,626 rials and $1 costs 1,140,963 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 936,556 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 797,072 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.29-1.32 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.52-1.55 million rials.