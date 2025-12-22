US Pushes Defence Industry To Accelerate Ship, Jet Production

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump signalled an aggressive push to accelerate the production of warships and military aircraft, saying the United States can no longer afford decade-long timelines to deliver critical defence platforms amid rising global security pressures.

Speaking at a Mar-a-Lago news conference alongside Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Navy Secretary John Phelan, Trump said his administration would press defence contractors to shorten production cycles for ships dramatically, aircraft and other major systems.

“Not in 10 years and 15 years. We need them now,” Trump said on Monday, arguing that lengthy timelines have weakened US military readiness.

Trump said he plans to meet defence contractors to discuss production schedules, capital expenditure, and manufacturing capacity, warning that the US cannot maintain its military edge if companies cannot deliver equipment quickly.

“We make the best equipment in the world. But they don't make them fast enough,” he said.

The President pointed to delays in aircraft and ship deliveries, including fighter jets, saying production bottlenecks are often tied to insufficient factory capacity rather than technology. He said the only way to increase output was to expand plants and invest heavily in manufacturing infrastructure.

“Even with the F-35... the only way they're going to be able to deliver them is if they build new plants,” Trump said.

Trump said his administration would push companies to redirect profits toward expanding production rather than executive compensation or shareholder payouts, arguing that faster manufacturing is a national security priority.

“They say, 'We don't have the money to build the plant.' They've got to build plants,” he said.

The President also highlighted the reopening and expansion of US shipyards, including facilities that had been closed or underutilized for years, saying the effort would restore America's ability to build complex naval platforms at scale.

He said the administration has already signed major defence contracts covering new ships, destroyers and submarines, adding that the United States is currently building multiple submarines and plans to maintain its technological edge.

Trump said accelerating production would also create thousands of jobs and revive industrial activity across multiple states, calling it a long-term investment in both security and manufacturing strength.

The US defence industry has long faced criticism over cost overruns, production delays and shrinking shipyard capacity, even as China rapidly expands its naval fleet. American officials have warned that slow production timelines could erode deterrence in future conflicts.

The Trump administration has argued that restoring industrial speed and scale is essential to sustaining US military dominance and ensuring the armed forces can respond quickly to emerging threats.