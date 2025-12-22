DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of University Of Phoenix Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at the University of Phoenix. University of Phoenix learned of a data breach on or about November 21, 2025.

About the University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is a private, for-profit university established in 1976.

What happened?

On November 21, 2025, University of Phoenix identified a potential cybersecurity incident involving a vulnerability in its Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS) software. They immediately launched an investigation into the matter. By November 24, 2025, the University of Phoenix confirmed that, like other organizations, including academic institutions, an unauthorized third party had exploited a previously unknown Oracle EBS vulnerability. The breach allowed the attacker to access and exfiltrate certain data from the University's Oracle EBS environment between August 13 and August 22, 2025.

This data may have included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and bank account and routing numbers. Up to 3,489,274 people have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding University of Phoenix, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the University of Phoenix data breach.

