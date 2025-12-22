Zelensky Reviews Candidates For Key Air Command“South” Post

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

“Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. We reviewed the situation at the front, across all sectors, in detail. I am grateful to our warriors for their resilience and for Ukraine's active defense – our units are destroying the occupier exactly as the occupier deserves,” Zelensky said.

According to him, in recent weeks the Russian army has significantly increased the intensity of its attacks, and accordingly the number of Russian losses has also risen.

“We will continue to maintain this dynamic – if the Russians do not commit with 100% seriousness to the negotiation process and direct their resources toward prolonging and expanding the war, we will respond in a fully logical way – with our actions in response,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the meeting, Zelensky also heard reports on Ukrainian deep strikes. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the needs and provision of Ukraine's Defense Forces. Separately and in detail, the state of air defense was discussed, including protection of the frontline and regions, particularly Odesa region, with air defense assets.

“Several candidates for the position of Commander of the Air Command 'South' have already been presented. We are preparing decisions,” Zelenskyy stressed.

announces new sanctions against Russi

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 20, Zelensky said he had discussed the issue of replacing the commander of Air Command“South.”

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine