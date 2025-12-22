Ukraine To Form Broad Working Group To Prepare Elections Under Martial Law Speaker

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Stefanchuk made the announcement during an event dedicated to Diplomatic Service Workers' Day, Ukrinform reports.

“As for elections, today I signed an order to establish a working group to prepare the relevant draft law. It is chaired by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko, who is present here. The group will include representatives of all parliamentary factions and groups without exception, as well as civil society experts, including Opora and other specialists who have deep expertise in election organization, with the participation of the Central Election Commission,” Stefanchuk said.

He emphasized that the legislation is being developed for the first time with the challenges of war in mind and must address the following issues: active and passive voting rights for military personnel; mechanisms for Ukrainians abroad to vote; procedures for conducting elections in temporarily occupied territories; and adherence to international standards to ensure elections are recognized as democratic.

“For each issue, there is a series of pros and cons that need to be considered. We must study the best international experience and propose a new law for Ukraine, which will be used only for these elections. I hope that we will proceed according to the platform outlined in the Constitution and the Electoral Code, and follow this path,” Stefanchuk said.

Possibility of holding presidentials under martial law: Parliament to establish working group

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that, with organizational support from partners, Ukraine is ready to hold elections during martial law. At the same time, the head of state emphasized that elections will not take place in temporarily Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

Photo: Facebook / Ruslan Stefanchuk