Basic Set Of Documents For Peace Plan Ready Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement while answering journalists' questions during a ceremonial event marking the Day of Diplomatic Service Workers, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In my view, everything we needed to prepare for the initial drafts is already in place. There are 20 points in the plan. Perhaps not everything is perfect, but the plan exists. There are security guarantees between us, the European Union, and the United States – a framework document. There is also a separate document between us and the United States – bilateral security guarantees. These will be reviewed by the U.S. Congress, with details and classified annexes,” Zelensky said.

The President noted that he has reviewed the draft classified annexes and stated that“everything looks quite respectable today.”

According to him, the draft documents on security guarantees are the work not only of Ukrainian military experts but also of American specialists.“This shows that we are very close to a real result,” the President emphasized.

Zelensky also said that the“first draft of a treaty on Ukraine's recovery” has been prepared.

“In principle, the basic set of all documents, in my view, is ready,” Zelensky said.

As reported, President Zelensky previously noted that the peace plan would not be designed to satisfy everyone and would inevitably involve compromises.