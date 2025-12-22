First Meeting Of Technical Committee On Youth, Peace And Security Kicks Off

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Secretary General of the Ministry of Youth Mazen Abu Baqar on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Technical Committee on Youth, Peace and Security, organized by the Youth, Peace and Security Unit at the Ministry of Youth. The committee includes representatives from various official and national institutions and civil society organizations.Abu Baqar stressed the importance of implementing Jordan's national plan to activate UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security, which was the result of the efforts of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II during his chairing of a Security Council session in 2015. The resolution aims to enhance youth participation in international peace and security and urges member states to consider ways to increase the inclusive representation of youth in decision-making processes.The meeting included a presentation on the governance framework for youth, peace and security; the detailed action plan; and the identification of the committee's tasks and the next steps for implementation.The committee's mandate focuses on governing the National Plan for Youth, Peace and Security (2025–2027), providing technical support for the implementation of the national plan, and overseeing, monitoring, and coordinating the matrix of programs, indicators, and the associated budget.Participants agreed to set a timeline for monitoring the Jordanian National Plan for Youth, Peace and Security by the technical committee and to submit periodic reports to the Higher Steering Committee on progress made.