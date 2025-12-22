BTC/USD Signal 22/12: Bullish Move Within Range (Chart)
- Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $86,814, $85,369 or $81,203. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Short entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $89,906, $91,589, or $94,196. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
The best approach here today will likely be to take a long trade if there are two consecutive higher hourly closes above $90,000 without significant upper wicks, provided risk to reward looks OK.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding either Bitcoin or the US Dollar.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the best MT4 crypto brokers worth checking out.
