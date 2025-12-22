403
Smart Banner Hub Launches Quantum Auth Forgetm - World's First Consumer-Accessible Quantum-Safe Document Authentication
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Smart Banner Hub LLC, the company behind the ClustrolinTM DBSCAN Creative Engine, today announced the launch of Quantum Auth ForgeTM - the first consumer-accessible platform for quantum-safe document authentication, powered by the new ClustrauthTM post-quantum authentication engine.
While enterprise solutions for post-quantum cryptography exist, they remain locked behind six-figure contracts and complex API integrations. Quantum Auth ForgeTM democratizes this technology, allowing anyone to cryptographically authenticate documents with the same NIST-approved algorithms selected to protect U.S. federal systems.
"Documents authenticated today may need verification decades from now. A 30-year mortgage signed in 2025 will still be referenced in 2055 - when quantum computers will have rendered today's standard cryptography obsolete. Quantum Auth ForgeTM solves this problem now, not later."
- Ashwin Spencer, Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC
HOW IT WORKS
Users upload any document. Quantum Auth ForgeTM authenticates the document using hybrid quantum-safe cryptography - combining classical Ed25519 with NIST FIPS 204 ML-DSA algorithms. Users receive a Certificate of Authenticity with a unique Certificate ID, providing cryptographic proof that the document existed in its exact form at the time of authentication.
DETECTION, NOT PREVENTION
Unlike DRM systems that attempt to prevent document editing, Quantum Auth ForgeTM provides cryptographic detection. If an authenticated document is altered in any way - even a single byte - verification fails. It is computationally infeasible to alter the document without detection; it either matches its authenticated form, or it doesn't.
FREE VERIFICATION
Anyone can verify an authenticated document at smartbannerhub/quantum-auth/verify. Simply upload the document and enter its Certificate ID. The platform compares the document's hash against the authenticated original. No account required.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Post-Quantum Signatures: ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) - NIST FIPS 204
Classical Signatures: Ed25519 - Elliptic Curve Cryptography
Document Hashing: SHA3-256 - Quantum-Resistant
Approach: Hybrid dual-signature for defense in depth
Supported Formats: All file types (up to 50MB)
Output: Certificate of Authenticity with unique Certificate ID
POWERED BY CLUSTRAUTHTM
Quantum Auth ForgeTM is the first product built on Smart Banner Hub's new ClustrauthTM engine - the first direct-to-consumer quantum-safe document authentication engine. While enterprise competitors require sales calls, multi-month onboarding, and five-figure contracts, ClustrauthTM makes post-quantum authentication accessible through a simple checkout button.
TARGET USE CASES
- Legal contracts requiring long-term verification
- Medical records and healthcare documentation
- Real estate documents (mortgages, deeds, titles)
- Intellectual property and creative works
- Corporate documents and financial records
- Certificates, credentials, and diplomas
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
Quantum Auth ForgeTM is available immediately at smartbannerhub/quantum-auth
$24.99 per document authenticated.
ABOUT SMART BANNER HUB
Smart Banner Hub LLC is the creator of the ClustrolinTM DBSCAN Creative Engine, which transforms ordinary content into mathematically unique algorithmic art. The company pioneered the application of DBSCAN clustering algorithms to creative animation, launched the world's first email signature platform with post-quantum cryptographic protection, and is now the first consumer platform to offer quantum-safe document authentication.
MEDIA CONTACT
Ashwin Spencer
Founder & CEO, Smart Banner Hub LLC
...
+1 971-217-6983
Digital Resources:
Website:
LinkedIn:
Press Kit: /presskit
