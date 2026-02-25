P4ML Becomes Founding Member Of Orphan Therapeutics Accelerator (OTXL) To Support Broader Global Access To Ultra-Rare Disease Treatments

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) P4ML's Expertise in Genomic Patient Identification, Ties to Middle East Health Initiatives and Irish Biopharmaceutical Roots to be Utilized in Support of OTXL's Mission & Programs

Abu Dhabi, UAE, February, 2026 - P4ML, a Future100 company headquartered in the UAE, has been named a Founding Member of the Orphan Therapeutics Accelerator (OTXL), expanding OTXL's international capabilities in genomic patient identification, and enhancing the development of and access to advanced therapies in a region disproportionately affected by rare diseases.

The partnership positions P4ML at the center of the rapidly expanding $25B+ global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) market, projected to surpass $100B by 2030, while aligning with OTXL's access-first global development and commercialization pathway for clinical-stage ultra-rare disease therapies. Through its integrated model, OTXL is rebuilding the pathway for therapies that science can develop but traditional systems cannot sustainably support, restoring viability and expanding and sustaining patient access to vital treatments.

This announcement comes at a pivotal regulatory moment. On 23February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signaled a renewed commitment to advancing ultra-rare disease therapies through updated guidance supporting development pathways anchored in scientifically plausible mechanisms of action, particularly in conditions where traditional large-scale clinical trials are infeasible. The FDA's evolving framework reinforces the importance of early genomic diagnosis, validated biological rationale, and innovative development models central to OTXL's access-first platform and P4ML's integrated newborn screening-to-therapy strategy. By aligning scientific plausibility, ethical commercialization and real-world genomic identification, the P4ML–OTXL partnership is positioned to help translate regulatory flexibility into accelerated, sustainable patient access.

New Founding Member, Funding Builds on Recent OTXL Milestones:

OTXL has moved from concept to execution at exceptional speed, delivering major milestones including the launch of Orphan Therapies, its commercial access subsidiary, and a ground-breaking commercialization partnership with Fondazione Telethon to provide U.S. access to an FDA-approved gene therapy, WASKYRATM, via an entirely non-profit-led pathway.

OTXL also formed a strategic joint venture in January 2026 with the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) to launch CGTxchange, a jointly owned clearinghouse and marketplace for clinical-stage gene and cell therapies that have been deprioritized for financial or strategic reasons. By combining OTXL's AI-based platform with ASGCT's global scientific and clinical network, CGTxchange is designed to restore development momentum and expand sustainable pathways to patient access for promising treatments for rare conditions.

P4ML Partnership to Accelerate Gene & Cell Therapeutic Access for MENA Patients:

P4ML is driving the delivery of advanced gene and cell therapies across the Middle East and North Africa, combining deep regional expertise with world-class scientific partnerships. As the first EMEAI partner of BeginNGS, the next-generation genomic newborn screening platform launched by the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM), P4ML plays a pivotal role in transforming how rare diseases are identified and treated.

Operating within an NGO-aligned model, P4ML ensures infants and families are never monetized, while enabling the ethical development and acceleration of new therapies. BeginNGS is designed to reduce the diagnostic odyssey and advance health equity by identifying severe genetic conditions before symptoms appear. Peer-reviewed results published in The American Journal of Human Genetics demonstrate a 97% reduction in false positives and measurable benefit to 1 in 13 infants, creating a scalable pathway from early diagnosis to accelerated orphan therapy development.

Supported by a world-class consortium of leading biopharma companies, biotechnology innovators, patient advocacy groups, and globally recognized academic and clinical institutions, BeginNGS further strengthens P4ML's position as the MENA execution partner for advanced therapies.

Patrick J. Moloney, CEO of P4ML, said:

“This partnership is about fixing the single biggest failure in global healthcare innovation - the fact that thousands of children can now be diagnosed but not treated. P4ML has built its model in the UAE and across the MENA region to ensure that data, newborn screening and advanced therapeutics translate into real access. Becoming a Founding Member of Orphan Therapeutics Accelerator is a major step toward a new global standard: ethical commercialization that delivers cures, not margins.”

Craig Martin, CEO of Orphan Therapeutics Accelerator (OTXL), added:

“Orphan Therapeutics Accelerator was created to advance promising ultra-rare disease therapies that have been shelved because they can't be successfully developed and made available to global patient populations via traditional for-profit commercial models. P4ML's advanced omics capabilities, global health strategy, and deep MENA ties will bolster our ability to identify patients earlier and rapidly advance and expand development and access in a region where there is exceptionally high unmet need.”