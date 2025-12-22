Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani president to miss upcoming CIS summit

Azerbaijani president to miss upcoming CIS summit


2025-12-22 08:07:28
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not attend an informal Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit scheduled for Monday in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to reports from state media.

Azerbaijan’s presidential administration told the state news agency Azertac that Aliyev’s busy schedule prevents his participation. The administration also noted that he did not attend a meeting of Eurasian Economic Union leaders in St. Petersburg the previous day, as Azerbaijan is not a member of that economic bloc, which was founded in 2015.

Despite his absence, the administration emphasized that Azerbaijan regularly takes part in official CIS summits and values cooperation within the regional intergovernmental organization.

On Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold separate meetings with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the event.

The CIS was established in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to foster collaboration in economic, political, and security matters. Full members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan holds associate status. Moldova suspended its participation in CIS meetings in 2022.

MENAFN22122025000045017640ID1110511998



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search