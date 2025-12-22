403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijani president to miss upcoming CIS summit
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not attend an informal Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit scheduled for Monday in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to reports from state media.
Azerbaijan’s presidential administration told the state news agency Azertac that Aliyev’s busy schedule prevents his participation. The administration also noted that he did not attend a meeting of Eurasian Economic Union leaders in St. Petersburg the previous day, as Azerbaijan is not a member of that economic bloc, which was founded in 2015.
Despite his absence, the administration emphasized that Azerbaijan regularly takes part in official CIS summits and values cooperation within the regional intergovernmental organization.
On Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold separate meetings with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the event.
The CIS was established in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to foster collaboration in economic, political, and security matters. Full members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan holds associate status. Moldova suspended its participation in CIS meetings in 2022.
Azerbaijan’s presidential administration told the state news agency Azertac that Aliyev’s busy schedule prevents his participation. The administration also noted that he did not attend a meeting of Eurasian Economic Union leaders in St. Petersburg the previous day, as Azerbaijan is not a member of that economic bloc, which was founded in 2015.
Despite his absence, the administration emphasized that Azerbaijan regularly takes part in official CIS summits and values cooperation within the regional intergovernmental organization.
On Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold separate meetings with Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the event.
The CIS was established in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union to foster collaboration in economic, political, and security matters. Full members include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, while Turkmenistan holds associate status. Moldova suspended its participation in CIS meetings in 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment