Irish President Breaks Silence on Palestine, Ukraine, Sudan Wars
(MENAFN) Ireland's head of state issued a sobering holiday appeal Monday, drawing attention to escalating humanitarian catastrophes engulfing populations across three continents amid overlapping emergencies of armed conflict, forced migration, and environmental breakdown.
Catherine Connolly, delivering her inaugural Christmas address since assuming the presidency, spotlighted the compounding crises gripping vulnerable populations worldwide as families confront another holiday season overshadowed by violence and uncertainty.
"We hold in our thoughts the millions of people worldwide who are enduring the devastating impacts of interconnected crises of climate change, war, conflict, and displacement, the many families this Christmas who will sadly experience fear, uncertainty, or profound loss," Connolly declared during the bilingual address broadcast in both Irish and English.
The president specifically directed attention toward three conflict zones experiencing acute suffering. "In particular, we think of the people of Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan," she stated.
Drawing parallels to Ireland's traumatic historical experience, Connolly emphasized her nation's deep-rooted empathy for displaced populations. "Our own history, marked by forced emigration and loss, gives us a lived understanding of the brutal realities of dispossession, hunger and war."
Her message encompassed those experiencing personal hardship during the holiday period. "We think of those who are missing loved ones, those who may be struggling or without a home, those who are ill, and those who feel alone and lonely," Connolly said.
The president also acknowledged Irish military personnel deployed internationally during the holidays, expressing deep gratitude to members of the Irish Defense Forces, "who will spend this Christmas overseas, separated from their loved ones, safeguarding peace and protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our shared global family, in regions far from our shores."
The presidential statement arrives as Israel, which killed more than 71,000 Palestinians in Gaza over two years, continues to violate the Oct. 10 ceasefire.
Meanwhile, Sudan remains engulfed in civil warfare between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, generating one of the planet's most severe humanitarian emergencies with no resolution in sight.
International diplomatic initiatives persist in attempting to terminate Russia's war on Ukraine, an invasion that commenced in February 2022 and shows no signs of conclusion.
